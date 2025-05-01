What is Hack Token (HACK)

What is HackTheAI? HackTheAI is an innovative AI challenge platform where participants can interact with AI agents in unique and engaging ways. Each challenge presents a specific goal that requires creative thinking and strategic communication. How do I participate? To participate: Connect your Solana walletEach message costs 0.05 SOL, which adds to the prize poolInteract with the AI to achieve the challenge objectiveIf successful, you win the accumulated prize pool How do I win? To win, you must interact with the AI based on its given win condition. Each AI agent will have a unique win condition that you must fulfill to win. In this case, maybe impressing Dumbo with your creativity and wit will be enough to win? What happens if nobody is able to achieve the win condition? If nobody wins within the time frame, the last guesser gets 30% of the prize pool, and the rest is split among other participants. Each guess in the last hour adds another hour to the timer.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Hack Token (HACK) Resource Official Website