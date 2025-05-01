HAKU Price (HAKU)
The live price of HAKU (HAKU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.35K USD. HAKU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HAKU Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- HAKU price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 998.97M USD
Get real-time price updates of the HAKU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HAKU price information.
During today, the price change of HAKU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HAKU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HAKU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HAKU to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+6.14%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-5.89%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of HAKU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-2.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Haku is a chubby and shy spirit known for his ability to bring luck to those who earn his trust, he guard fragments of ancient wisdom. Many seek him for his mysterious aura, but only the kind-hearted can glimpse his true magic. We going to create a wisdom community based on long term, we got lot of people on board, haku want to be a cult coin and a character loved by everyone. people already lovin him!
