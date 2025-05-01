hBARK Price (HBARK)
The live price of hBARK (HBARK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 342.37K USD. HBARK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key hBARK Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- hBARK price change within the day is -3.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 420.00M USD
During today, the price change of hBARK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of hBARK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of hBARK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of hBARK to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.54%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+1.58%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-37.56%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of hBARK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-3.54%
-1.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Barking Game is a gamified social media experience that rewards meaningful engagement on Twitter through blockchain technology. Players earn Bark Power daily by holding the $hbark token, the game’s primary utility token, and use it to "bark" (award points) to impactful tweets they want to amplify. By seamlessly integrating Hedera blockchain mechanics with Twitter, the game fosters a dynamic community where users are incentivized to highlight and reward valuable content. Its transparent, blockchain-driven approach ensures fairness and accountability, creating a unique blend of social media interaction and decentralized technology. At its core, The Barking Game is about encouraging authentic engagement, rewarding meaningful contributions, and amplifying impactful voices within a growing ecosystem.
