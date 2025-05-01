HeLa USD Price (HLUSD)
The live price of HeLa USD (HLUSD) today is 1.0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HLUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HeLa USD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 316.83K USD
- HeLa USD price change within the day is -0.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
HLUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of HeLa USD to USD was $ -0.00024580540606.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HeLa USD to USD was $ -0.0001518000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HeLa USD to USD was $ +0.0007107000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HeLa USD to USD was $ -0.0003187111127494.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00024580540606
|-0.02%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001518000
|-0.01%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0007107000
|+0.07%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0003187111127494
|-0.03%
Discover the latest price analysis of HeLa USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
-0.02%
+0.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HeLa USD, also called HLUSD is the synthetic dollar of the HeLa Chain, plays a crucial role in facilitating seamless and efficient transactions within the ecosystem. HLUSD, an asset-backed stable synthetic dollar on HeLa Chain, offers a multitude of benefits that make it an indispensable asset within the ecosystem. Being asset-backed, HLUSD enjoys stability and predictability, ensuring a 1-1 redemption for 1 USDT/USDC.
|1 HLUSD to VND
₫26,315
|1 HLUSD to AUD
A$1.56
|1 HLUSD to GBP
￡0.75
|1 HLUSD to EUR
€0.88
|1 HLUSD to USD
$1
|1 HLUSD to MYR
RM4.31
|1 HLUSD to TRY
₺38.44
|1 HLUSD to JPY
¥144.5
|1 HLUSD to RUB
₽81.86
|1 HLUSD to INR
₹84.62
|1 HLUSD to IDR
Rp16,666.66
|1 HLUSD to KRW
₩1,428.57
|1 HLUSD to PHP
₱55.83
|1 HLUSD to EGP
￡E.50.87
|1 HLUSD to BRL
R$5.69
|1 HLUSD to CAD
C$1.38
|1 HLUSD to BDT
৳121.9
|1 HLUSD to NGN
₦1,605.13
|1 HLUSD to UAH
₴41.6
|1 HLUSD to VES
Bs86
|1 HLUSD to PKR
Rs281.92
|1 HLUSD to KZT
₸514.66
|1 HLUSD to THB
฿33.48
|1 HLUSD to TWD
NT$32.07
|1 HLUSD to AED
د.إ3.67
|1 HLUSD to CHF
Fr0.82
|1 HLUSD to HKD
HK$7.75
|1 HLUSD to MAD
.د.م9.26
|1 HLUSD to MXN
$19.63