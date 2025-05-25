Helder Price (HELDER)
The live price of Helder (HELDER) today is 0.079449 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 39.49M USD. HELDER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Helder Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Helder price change within the day is +1.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 497.04M USD
During today, the price change of Helder to USD was $ +0.00127344.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Helder to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Helder to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Helder to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00127344
|+1.63%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Helder: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.16%
+1.63%
-8.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Helder is a next-generation staking and compounding protocol designed to provide secure, sustainable, and automated passive income. Unlike traditional DeFi staking platforms that rely on unsustainable high APYs, Helder ensures long-term profitability through a fixed APY model, automated reward distribution, and a deflationary token mechanism. Built with anti-rug-pull protections, fully verified & audited smart contracts, and a doxxed team. helder prioritizes investor security and transparency. The ecosystem extends beyond staking, incorporating multi-chain expansion, and SaaS products to drive real-world utility. With hYBRID staking, compounding rewards every second, and instant withdrawals at Live market prices. helder redefines how investors generate wealth in DeFi.
