HelpKidz Coin Price (HKC)
The live price of HelpKidz Coin (HKC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HKC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HelpKidz Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- HelpKidz Coin price change within the day is -1.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of HelpKidz Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HelpKidz Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HelpKidz Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HelpKidz Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.75%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+10.64%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+7.22%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of HelpKidz Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.48%
-1.75%
+2.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The HelpKidz Coin is a crypto project that aims to help children’s institutions and children with disabilities. How? The $HKC cryptocurrency buyers support these charitable causes with every purchase. So, once enough funds have accumulated for donation, the monetary amounts are put directly into a relevant project. Also, the HelpKidz Coin’s supply equals 1 billion, with a 1% allocated to the burn address. HKC is the BEP20 (BSC) token that’s compatible with third-party services (wallets, exchanges, listings, etc.) and provides easy integration. Besides, this cryptocurrency has an 8% taxation rate. So, the smart contract automatically deducts eight percent from each transaction and allocates it as follows. 3% goes to the rewards for holders. Also, 2% goes to the charity and the same amount to the liquidity pool. The rest 1% goes to the burning wallet.
