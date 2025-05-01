Hempy Price (HEMPY)
The live price of Hempy (HEMPY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 108.40K USD. HEMPY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hempy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Hempy price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 539.84M USD
Get real-time price updates of the HEMPY to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Hempy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hempy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hempy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hempy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-7.14%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-36.50%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Hempy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-9.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hempy is a project focused on revitalizing hemp as a sustainable material for textiles by addressing its key limitations—softness, flexibility, and water resistance—using enzyme-based innovations. By improving how hemp is processed, Hempy aims to make it a practical and eco-friendly alternative to cotton and synthetic fabrics. The project is committed to reducing the environmental impact of industries like fashion while expanding hemp’s applications into areas like packaging, construction, and medicine.
