Herbalist Price (HERB)
The live price of Herbalist (HERB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 556.32 USD. HERB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Herbalist Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Herbalist price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 5.56B USD
During today, the price change of Herbalist to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Herbalist to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Herbalist to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Herbalist to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Herbalist: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We protect Rare Herb Farmers using Blockchain technology and make Rare Herbs accessible to everyone by creating a Farmer to Consumer Marketplace. Herbalist Token Project is going to solve expensive rare herbs problem by building a blockchain integrated marketplace that will bring the farmers and the buyers together. In our platform, any farmer is going to be able list their products and find buyers around the globe easily and quickly. This will • eliminate the intermediaries, • cut the unnecessary costs, • increase the profit of the growers, • decrease the price of the product for the customers and • make the rare herbs more accessible to everyone. Herbalist Token Project offers a new platform to cut the costs and give farmers an opportunity to sell their products directly to the consumers.
