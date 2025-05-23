Hermez Network Price (HEZ)
The live price of Hermez Network (HEZ) today is 3.57 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HEZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hermez Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 68.15K USD
- Hermez Network price change within the day is -0.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Hermez Network to USD was $ -0.016843377881064.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hermez Network to USD was $ +0.3249406860.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hermez Network to USD was $ +0.1724963310.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hermez Network to USD was $ -0.0693205567533333.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.016843377881064
|-0.47%
|30 Days
|$ +0.3249406860
|+9.10%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1724963310
|+4.83%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0693205567533333
|-1.90%
Discover the latest price analysis of Hermez Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
-0.47%
+0.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hermez is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum.
|1 HEZ to VND
₫91,538.37
|1 HEZ to AUD
A$5.4978
|1 HEZ to GBP
￡2.6418
|1 HEZ to EUR
€3.1416
|1 HEZ to USD
$3.57
|1 HEZ to MYR
RM15.1011
|1 HEZ to TRY
₺139.3371
|1 HEZ to JPY
¥509.1891
|1 HEZ to RUB
₽283.815
|1 HEZ to INR
₹304.3425
|1 HEZ to IDR
Rp57,580.6371
|1 HEZ to KRW
₩4,883.6886
|1 HEZ to PHP
₱197.3853
|1 HEZ to EGP
￡E.178.143
|1 HEZ to BRL
R$20.3133
|1 HEZ to CAD
C$4.8909
|1 HEZ to BDT
৳434.9688
|1 HEZ to NGN
₦5,675.6574
|1 HEZ to UAH
₴148.2264
|1 HEZ to VES
Bs335.58
|1 HEZ to PKR
Rs1,006.4544
|1 HEZ to KZT
₸1,826.055
|1 HEZ to THB
฿116.0607
|1 HEZ to TWD
NT$107.0643
|1 HEZ to AED
د.إ13.1019
|1 HEZ to CHF
Fr2.9274
|1 HEZ to HKD
HK$27.9531
|1 HEZ to MAD
.د.م32.8083
|1 HEZ to MXN
$68.901