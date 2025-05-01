Heroes of NFT Price (HON)
The live price of Heroes of NFT (HON) today is 0.00711097 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 586.97K USD. HON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Heroes of NFT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Heroes of NFT price change within the day is -4.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 82.56M USD
During today, the price change of Heroes of NFT to USD was $ -0.000296498396914991.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Heroes of NFT to USD was $ -0.0003690237.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Heroes of NFT to USD was $ -0.0015283273.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Heroes of NFT to USD was $ -0.007016312535983419.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000296498396914991
|-4.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003690237
|-5.18%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0015283273
|-21.49%
|90 Days
|$ -0.007016312535983419
|-49.66%
Discover the latest price analysis of Heroes of NFT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.05%
-4.00%
-11.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Heroes of Nft is a turn-based collectible trading card game with metaverse elements. Players can battle in the arena playing against each other and show off their skills with unique hero cards. The never-ending possibilities will put competitors to the test of becoming a true strategist. While the in-game items will change the gaming pace drastically, future various game modes will allow players to experience different challenges. Users will confront each other in serious tournaments and the winners will get generously rewarded. Wallet ownable spell cards, weapons, and cosmetics will bring your heroes extra power and extra customization options. Moreover, these items will be sold on the marketplace to bring more volume to the HON economics. Our novel Play 2 Earn mechanics will allow players to be participants in a real game economy. PvP and PvE modes are rewarded separately with mintable HRM tokens while the real prizes are distributed in serious tournaments. HON token holders will designate the game’s future thus they’ll be the real game masters. Having all of these features, Heroes of NFT distinguishes itself from the others.
