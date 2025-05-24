HIgher IMO Price (HIGHER)
The live price of HIgher IMO (HIGHER) today is 0.00143542 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HIGHER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HIgher IMO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- HIgher IMO price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of HIgher IMO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HIgher IMO to USD was $ +0.0004232096.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HIgher IMO to USD was $ +0.0001434367.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HIgher IMO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0004232096
|+29.48%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001434367
|+9.99%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of HIgher IMO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The "Higher IMO" project is designed to encapsulate and celebrate the vibrant, dynamic conversations that happen in the world of DeFi and trading. It targets bringing together traders, investors, and DeFi enthusiasts, providing a common ground where they can engage in discussions about market trends, price predictions, and the evolving state of decentralized finance. The token aims to foster a sense of community and shared purpose among those deeply involved in the financial aspects of DeFi as a "degen memecoin" "Higher IMO" functions as a digital currency on the blockchain but with a unique twist—it's intricately linked to the lively discourse around trading and DeFi. The token is integrated into a platform where users can discuss market trends, share insights, and provide predictions about the future of various cryptocurrencies. The utility of the "Higher IMO" Token is centered around its role in a community of traders and DeFi enthusiasts: -Discussion and Engagement - a place to discuss new coins/state of industry -Recognition and Reward - callers 'making gud' calls -Access to Exclusive Content or 'alpha' as its known -Cultural Exchange - global markets/degens uniting
