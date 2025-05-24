Hikari Protocol Price (HIKARI)
The live price of Hikari Protocol (HIKARI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HIKARI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hikari Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 24.12 USD
- Hikari Protocol price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the HIKARI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HIKARI price information.
During today, the price change of Hikari Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hikari Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hikari Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hikari Protocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-7.51%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-29.47%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Hikari Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-6.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A suite of powerful web3 developer tools powered by the $HIKARI token. The Hikari Protocol is creating the tools required for increased efficiency in the small cap digital asset markets. (HIKARI OTC) We have designed an OTC matching engine for the buying and selling of tokens in the form of a P2P wallet transaction. (HIKARI ESCROW) is outlined to solve a lot of the issues instilled in a pseudo-trustless ecosystem today. (HIKARI PAY) enables the process of payments in batch payments, time series payments, drip payments all from one interface. (HIKARI LABS) is a suite of smart contract templates designed to allow developers to launch their own contracts and projects
