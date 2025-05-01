Holi Price (HOLI)
The live price of Holi (HOLI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.73K USD. HOLI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Holi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Holi price change within the day is +3.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.22M USD
Get real-time price updates of the HOLI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HOLI price information.
During today, the price change of Holi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Holi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Holi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Holi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.14%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-3.04%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-9.75%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Holi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.53%
+3.14%
+0.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Holi is a community-driven memecoin project built on a unique narrative of justice and purity. Representing an unwavering force against chaos, Holi embodies a protector for those who stand by its vision. With its bold theme and powerful messaging, Holi appeals to those seeking a memecoin that merges humor with meaningful community-driven engagement. The project focuses on creating a space for holders to unite under a shared narrative while embracing the lighthearted and creative culture of memecoins. Holi also aspires to foster organic growth, encourage community collaboration, and introduce unique utilities over time to provide value to its supporters. Rooted in its ethos of "Judgement awaits the unholi," Holi sets itself apart by combining a compelling concept with a commitment to building a robust, inclusive digital community.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 HOLI to VND
₫--
|1 HOLI to AUD
A$--
|1 HOLI to GBP
￡--
|1 HOLI to EUR
€--
|1 HOLI to USD
$--
|1 HOLI to MYR
RM--
|1 HOLI to TRY
₺--
|1 HOLI to JPY
¥--
|1 HOLI to RUB
₽--
|1 HOLI to INR
₹--
|1 HOLI to IDR
Rp--
|1 HOLI to KRW
₩--
|1 HOLI to PHP
₱--
|1 HOLI to EGP
￡E.--
|1 HOLI to BRL
R$--
|1 HOLI to CAD
C$--
|1 HOLI to BDT
৳--
|1 HOLI to NGN
₦--
|1 HOLI to UAH
₴--
|1 HOLI to VES
Bs--
|1 HOLI to PKR
Rs--
|1 HOLI to KZT
₸--
|1 HOLI to THB
฿--
|1 HOLI to TWD
NT$--
|1 HOLI to AED
د.إ--
|1 HOLI to CHF
Fr--
|1 HOLI to HKD
HK$--
|1 HOLI to MAD
.د.م--
|1 HOLI to MXN
$--