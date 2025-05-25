Hooffather Price (HOOF)
The live price of Hooffather (HOOF) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.96K USD. HOOF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hooffather Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Hooffather price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00B USD
During today, the price change of Hooffather to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hooffather to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hooffather to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hooffather to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Hooffather: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-97.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hooffather is a meme art token on Unichain, created for those who love internet chaos, glitchy aesthetics, and experimental onchain vibes. There’s no roadmap, no team allocation, and no promises—just a wild mix of art, memes, and community storytelling. Hooffather isn’t here to fit in. It’s here to glitch out, get weird, and leave hoofprints where logic used to be. If that sounds like your kind of strange, you’re one of us. Stay hoofed.
