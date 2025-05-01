Hord Price (HORD)
The live price of Hord (HORD) today is 0.00200174 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 507.29K USD. HORD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hord Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Hord price change within the day is +0.90%
- It has a circulating supply of 253.42M USD
During today, the price change of Hord to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hord to USD was $ -0.0001123983.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hord to USD was $ -0.0005443287.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hord to USD was $ -0.0014705959513203615.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.90%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001123983
|-5.61%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0005443287
|-27.19%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0014705959513203615
|-42.35%
Discover the latest price analysis of Hord: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
+0.90%
+0.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hord is a social DeFi protocol built on Ethereum, enabling key opinion leaders to monetize their strategies while crypto enthusiasts can invest in tokenized portfolios. Trading is executed on Hord’s proprietary order book DEX making use of L2 technology with STARK ZK-Rollups.
