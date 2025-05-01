What is Hpohs888inu (TETHER)

What is the project about? We are a meme token following the hype of HPOHS10I What makes your project unique? We are planning to make partnerships and are getting a lot of traffic already. Marketing is going no stop , we started from Telegram and Twitter and now are getting our community to keep increasing our partnership and exposure. Our LP is burnt and there will never be a chance for someone to rug the project, it was initially locked for 3months and now the ownership of the lock has been transferred to 0xDead address. What’s next for your project? Partnership, marketing, and listings. What can your token be used for? It can be used for trading, has no utility and is purely a meme.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Hpohs888inu (TETHER) Resource Official Website