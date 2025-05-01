Hush Price (HUSH)
The live price of Hush (HUSH) today is 0.01541122 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 245.34K USD. HUSH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hush Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Hush price change within the day is +55.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 15.92M USD
Get real-time price updates of the HUSH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HUSH price information.
During today, the price change of Hush to USD was $ +0.00547021.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hush to USD was $ +0.0044526528.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hush to USD was $ +0.0031058031.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hush to USD was $ +0.00294599685571759.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00547021
|+55.03%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0044526528
|+28.89%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0031058031
|+20.15%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00294599685571759
|+23.63%
Discover the latest price analysis of Hush: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.57%
+55.03%
+50.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hush is the first cryptocurrency offering zkSNARK (upstream Zcash 1.0.13 build), TLS (secure nodes), TOR nodes and bitcore making it the most secure and advanced privacy coin ever created! Hush aims to provide protection by anonymizing this metadata at a protocol level ultimately protecting even the most novice user with this built-in privacy backbone. Launched on November 21, 2016, Hush is a token, secure messaging platform, and fork of the Zcash 1.0.9 codebase. As its own unique blockchain network, HUSH acts as not only a store of value but a medium of exchange for using the secure messaging platform. This “messaging” function is also the mechanism for sending and receiving transactions. Built within Hush is HushList, a customized secure protocol and private messenger which allows you a contact list of infinite receivers. HushList receivers must always be zaddrs (therefore anonymous). The user can opt to send from a taddr pseudonymous address. Your Hush contacts are stored locally on your computer, and messages, aka HushList memos, are stored in the blockchain, encrypted so that only the receiver’s private key can decrypt it. With HushList, financial transactions are messages under a pseudonym “user” name or undisclosed anonymous participant. Text and binary documents can be appended to these messages which facilitates a censorship-resistant storage unit of information. Using the ZCash protocol, transactions can be shielded or made transparent. The key differentiators are how Hush hides all the metadata and interoperates with forks.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 HUSH to VND
₫405.5462543
|1 HUSH to AUD
A$0.0240415032
|1 HUSH to GBP
￡0.011558415
|1 HUSH to EUR
€0.0135618736
|1 HUSH to USD
$0.01541122
|1 HUSH to MYR
RM0.0664223582
|1 HUSH to TRY
₺0.5931778578
|1 HUSH to JPY
¥2.213821753
|1 HUSH to RUB
₽1.2658776108
|1 HUSH to INR
₹1.3047138852
|1 HUSH to IDR
Rp256.8535639252
|1 HUSH to KRW
₩22.0160065554
|1 HUSH to PHP
₱0.8601001882
|1 HUSH to EGP
￡E.0.7850475468
|1 HUSH to BRL
R$0.0873816174
|1 HUSH to CAD
C$0.0212674836
|1 HUSH to BDT
৳1.8729255666
|1 HUSH to NGN
₦24.7767725062
|1 HUSH to UAH
₴0.6397197422
|1 HUSH to VES
Bs1.32536492
|1 HUSH to PKR
Rs4.3325562786
|1 HUSH to KZT
₸7.8708182784
|1 HUSH to THB
฿0.5173546554
|1 HUSH to TWD
NT$0.4948542742
|1 HUSH to AED
د.إ0.0565591774
|1 HUSH to CHF
Fr0.0126372004
|1 HUSH to HKD
HK$0.119436955
|1 HUSH to MAD
.د.م0.1427078972
|1 HUSH to MXN
$0.3023681364