HXRO Price (HXRO)
The live price of HXRO (HXRO) today is 0.00438114 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.72M USD. HXRO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HXRO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- HXRO price change within the day is -6.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 620.39M USD
Get real-time price updates of the HXRO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HXRO price information.
During today, the price change of HXRO to USD was $ -0.000284725579749137.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HXRO to USD was $ +0.0006109350.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HXRO to USD was $ -0.0009764982.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HXRO to USD was $ -0.008976944157079172.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000284725579749137
|-6.10%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0006109350
|+13.94%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0009764982
|-22.28%
|90 Days
|$ -0.008976944157079172
|-67.20%
Discover the latest price analysis of HXRO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.83%
-6.10%
+11.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hxro Network is a decentralized liquidity, risk, and margining primitive for derivatives built on the Solana blockchain. The network is designed to provide critical infrastructure and base layer tooling for liquidity to support a wide spectrum of derivatives markets on futures, swaps, and vanilla, exotic, and parimutuel options. HXRO is the utility and governance token that powers the Hxro Network.
