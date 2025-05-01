I wish I held Price (REGRET)
The live price of I wish I held (REGRET) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.41K USD. REGRET to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key I wish I held Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- I wish I held price change within the day is +6.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.22M USD
During today, the price change of I wish I held to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of I wish I held to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of I wish I held to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of I wish I held to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+6.75%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+8.91%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-15.72%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of I wish I held: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.25%
+6.75%
+3.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
I Wish I Held ($REGRET) $REGRET is the ultimate token of reflection and resilience, born from the lessons of missed opportunities and fleeting moments in crypto. It serves as a reminder that persistence, patience, and belief in the journey are the keys to avoiding the pangs of regret. The Vision $REGRET isn’t just a token; it’s a movement. It embodies the powerful realization that true success comes not from chasing every trend but from committing to a strategy and holding firm when doubt clouds judgment. It speaks to every trader, investor, and dreamer who has ever whispered, "I wish I held." The Mission The $REGRET token aims to inspire the crypto community to embrace discipline, endure market turbulence, and trust in the long-term potential of their investments. By holding $REGRET, you're holding more than a token; you're holding a commitment to growth, learning, and seizing future opportunities. Key Principles: Persistence Pays: Highlighting the importance of consistency and a long-term mindset. No More "What Ifs": Empowering the community to act with conviction and avoid the pain of looking back with regret. Learning Through Reflection: Turning past mistakes into fuel for a more confident and determined future. The $REGRET Narrative Crypto is full of "what ifs." $REGRET flips the script, offering a token that isn’t about missed chances but about owning your choices and making them count. Whether you’re here to HODL, learn, or inspire, $REGRET reminds us that the biggest regret isn’t what you did—it’s what you didn’t do. Join the $REGRET movement and ensure your future self thanks you for the choices you make today. Persistence is key. Don’t just wish you held. Hold.
