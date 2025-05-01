iComPneT Price (CPT)
The live price of iComPneT (CPT) today is 0.00592748 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 247.30K USD. CPT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key iComPneT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- iComPneT price change within the day is -76.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 41.72M USD
During today, the price change of iComPneT to USD was $ -0.019079168189118846.
In the past 30 days, the price change of iComPneT to USD was $ -0.0046987785.
In the past 60 days, the price change of iComPneT to USD was $ -0.0046720308.
In the past 90 days, the price change of iComPneT to USD was $ -0.02891917699124012.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.019079168189118846
|-76.29%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0046987785
|-79.27%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0046720308
|-78.81%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02891917699124012
|-82.98%
Discover the latest price analysis of iComPneT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-76.29%
-77.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Icompnet is a forward-thinking platform dedicated to eco-friendly Chia cryptocurrency mining, utilizing the innovative Proof of Space and Time protocol. The project enables users to engage in energy-efficient mining while earning rewards in the form of CPT tokens. These tokens can be used for staking, trading, and as a part of the growing Icompnet ecosystem, allowing for passive income opportunities. Icompnet is committed to sustainability by minimizing energy consumption while providing users with accessible, low-cost mining solutions.
|1 CPT to VND
₫155.9816362
|1 CPT to AUD
A$0.0092468688
|1 CPT to GBP
￡0.00444561
|1 CPT to EUR
€0.0052161824
|1 CPT to USD
$0.00592748
|1 CPT to MYR
RM0.0255474388
|1 CPT to TRY
₺0.2283265296
|1 CPT to JPY
¥0.84762964
|1 CPT to RUB
₽0.4861126348
|1 CPT to INR
₹0.501168434
|1 CPT to IDR
Rp98.7912938168
|1 CPT to KRW
₩8.44369526
|1 CPT to PHP
₱0.3305755596
|1 CPT to EGP
￡E.0.3012938084
|1 CPT to BRL
R$0.0336088116
|1 CPT to CAD
C$0.0081206476
|1 CPT to BDT
৳0.7203666444
|1 CPT to NGN
₦9.4991423488
|1 CPT to UAH
₴0.2460496948
|1 CPT to VES
Bs0.50976328
|1 CPT to PKR
Rs1.6663924524
|1 CPT to KZT
₸3.0272825856
|1 CPT to THB
฿0.1980963816
|1 CPT to TWD
NT$0.1899164592
|1 CPT to AED
د.إ0.0217538516
|1 CPT to CHF
Fr0.0048605336
|1 CPT to HKD
HK$0.04593797
|1 CPT to MAD
.د.م0.0548884648
|1 CPT to MXN
$0.1162378828