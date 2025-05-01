IcyCRO Price (ICY)
The live price of IcyCRO (ICY) today is 0.02579922 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ICY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key IcyCRO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- IcyCRO price change within the day is +0.56%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of IcyCRO to USD was $ +0.00014438.
In the past 30 days, the price change of IcyCRO to USD was $ -0.0036539796.
In the past 60 days, the price change of IcyCRO to USD was $ +0.0049727970.
In the past 90 days, the price change of IcyCRO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00014438
|+0.56%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0036539796
|-14.16%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0049727970
|+19.27%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of IcyCRO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.72%
+0.56%
-0.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
IcyCRO is a community validator and token project from Cronos to all of Cosmos. Launched in November 2021. Validators, relayers, delegator rescues and continuous building. IcyCRO has been recognized as one of the top projects of Cosmos and ICY is our community token.
