Idexo Price (IDO)
The live price of Idexo (IDO) today is 0.01980096 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.59M USD. IDO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Idexo Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Idexo price change within the day is +20.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 80.51M USD
Get real-time price updates of the IDO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IDO price information.
During today, the price change of Idexo to USD was $ +0.00340149.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Idexo to USD was $ +0.0000060234.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Idexo to USD was $ -0.0000484351.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Idexo to USD was $ +0.00069972795460754.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00340149
|+20.74%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000060234
|+0.03%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000484351
|-0.24%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00069972795460754
|+3.66%
Discover the latest price analysis of Idexo: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+20.74%
-0.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Idexo has built a cross-chain NFT API that anyone can use to build NFTs and Marketplaces into their applications in just a few lines of code and a simplified economic model that enables transactions to happen with just an API key rather than a blockchain wallet and with stable pricing for methods on different chains such as Arweave, Avalanche, BSC, Ethereum and Polygon with more in the pipeline. This is especially useful for games and web applications and yet has broad use cases across many different industries and great appeal to the vast majority of developers who have yet to adopt blockchain. Idexo used its own platform to create novel innovations such as letting users mint NFTs on Twitter and Telegram with simple commands. These growth hacks led to rapid growth of the idexo Community to 30K on Telegram and 16K on Twitter in a few short months. Idexo has since turned this into a product called the Community Development Kit that any project can use to growth their user base with NFT-based programs. Idexo has recently signed its first CDK customer and has many more interested.
