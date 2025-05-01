IMO Price (IMO)
The live price of IMO (IMO) today is 1.46 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.34M USD. IMO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key IMO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- IMO price change within the day is -1.59%
- It has a circulating supply of 11.17M USD
During today, the price change of IMO to USD was $ -0.023705191288.
In the past 30 days, the price change of IMO to USD was $ +0.1342778060.
In the past 60 days, the price change of IMO to USD was $ -0.2931366100.
In the past 90 days, the price change of IMO to USD was $ -0.577264772764258.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.023705191288
|-1.59%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1342778060
|+9.20%
|60 Days
|$ -0.2931366100
|-20.07%
|90 Days
|$ -0.577264772764258
|-28.33%
Discover the latest price analysis of IMO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
-1.59%
+11.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
IMO is a simple, modern and intuitive way to invest in real estate. The project aims to enable individuals to benefit from passive monthly income, regardless of the amount invested and without having to provide their own funds. The democratization and expansion of IMO's crypto-money is contributing to the growth of the company, the assets it owns and thus the income it pays out.
