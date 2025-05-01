Indexed Finance Price (NDX)
The live price of Indexed Finance (NDX) today is 0.00403898 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.92K USD. NDX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Indexed Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Indexed Finance price change within the day is -0.58%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.45M USD
During today, the price change of Indexed Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Indexed Finance to USD was $ +0.0003744990.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Indexed Finance to USD was $ -0.0007634580.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Indexed Finance to USD was $ -0.001913736791233747.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.58%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0003744990
|+9.27%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0007634580
|-18.90%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001913736791233747
|-32.14%
Discover the latest price analysis of Indexed Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.03%
-0.58%
+9.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network. Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies.
