INFinitar Coin Price (INF)
The live price of INFinitar Coin (INF) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. INF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key INFinitar Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- INFinitar Coin price change within the day is -8.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of INFinitar Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of INFinitar Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of INFinitar Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of INFinitar Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.10%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-69.21%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-74.08%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of INFinitar Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.63%
-8.10%
-56.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
In the current era, the gaming industry has witnessed the meteoric rise of Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games, captivating audiences across the globe. These highly competitive titles have not only generated billions in revenue but have also fostered thriving communities and professional esports scenes. Infinitar, as a MOBA game built on the principles of Web3, is poised to redefine the gaming experience and serve as a gateway to the emerging Metaverse. Game Modes: Infinitar supports multiple arena modes, including 421 levels of personal ranking, 3v3, and 5v5 battles, catering to diverse player preferences. Heroes and Costumes: The game offers a wide variety of hero characters and costumes, each with unique strengths, weapons, and skills, allowing players to customize their gameplay experience. Social System: Infinitar enhances the overall gaming experience by incorporating social interactions both inside and outside the game, fostering a strong community. NFT Marketplace: The game features an NFT marketplace that facilitates the buying and selling of various NFT items, promoting decentralized ownership and digital scarcity. Game Economic Model: Infinitar employs an economic model with extensive consumption and usage scenarios, ensuring a sustainable in-game economy. Token and Economy The game's token, INF, plays a central role in the Infinitar ecosystem. Players can use INF to acquire blind boxes, which unlock a variety of heroes and weapons, further enhancing their gaming experience. Additionally, the INF token serves as the medium of exchange in the NFT marketplace, where players can trade heroes and other items.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
