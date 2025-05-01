Infinite Money Glitch ($IMG) is revolutionizing DeFi on Solana by leveraging the Token2022 program's advanced tax extension capabilities to create a truly innovative reward system for token holders. At its core, $IMG implements a seamless 5% tax on all transactions - whether buying, selling, or transferring tokens. This tax is automatically collected and distributed to holders in SOL, creating a sustainable passive income stream for the community. What sets $IMG apart is its implementation of Solana's Token2022 program, enabling automated and efficient reward distribution without relying on external smart contracts. Key Features: • Automated SOL Rewards: Holders receive Solana directly to their wallets • Proportional Distribution: Rewards scale with your holding size - the more $IMG you hold, the higher your SOL yield • Fair Tax Structure: Consistent 5% tax across all transactions ensures market stability • Token2022 Integration: Utilizing Solana's latest token program for enhanced efficiency and security • Transparent Distribution: All reward calculations and distributions are verifiable on-chain The Infinite Money Glitch ecosystem is designed to reward long-term holders while maintaining market liquidity. By implementing the tax at the token program level, we've created a more efficient and secure reward system compared to traditional reflection tokens.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.