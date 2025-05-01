Infinite Money Glitch X2 Price (IMGX2)
The live price of Infinite Money Glitch X2 (IMGX2) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 15.81K USD. IMGX2 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Infinite Money Glitch X2 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Infinite Money Glitch X2 price change within the day is +0.67%
- It has a circulating supply of 415.74M USD
Get real-time price updates of the IMGX2 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IMGX2 price information.
During today, the price change of Infinite Money Glitch X2 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Infinite Money Glitch X2 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Infinite Money Glitch X2 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Infinite Money Glitch X2 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.67%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+30.88%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Infinite Money Glitch X2: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.48%
+0.67%
-6.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Infinite Money Glitch X2 ($imgx2) – Double Rewards, Infinite Potential! $imgx2 is a tax-fee token built on Solana, offering dual rewards to holders. Every transaction incurs a 10% tax fee, where 8% is converted into $img tokens and distributed to holders. Since $img rewards holders in Solana, you’re earning both $img and Solana just by holding $imgx2! With a 1,000,000,000 supply, 50% is burned at launch for scarcity, while 1% of fees go to buybacks. No team tokens, just big marketing surprises. Hold $imgx2, earn $img, and stack Solana! 🚀
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 IMGX2 to VND
₫--
|1 IMGX2 to AUD
A$--
|1 IMGX2 to GBP
￡--
|1 IMGX2 to EUR
€--
|1 IMGX2 to USD
$--
|1 IMGX2 to MYR
RM--
|1 IMGX2 to TRY
₺--
|1 IMGX2 to JPY
¥--
|1 IMGX2 to RUB
₽--
|1 IMGX2 to INR
₹--
|1 IMGX2 to IDR
Rp--
|1 IMGX2 to KRW
₩--
|1 IMGX2 to PHP
₱--
|1 IMGX2 to EGP
￡E.--
|1 IMGX2 to BRL
R$--
|1 IMGX2 to CAD
C$--
|1 IMGX2 to BDT
৳--
|1 IMGX2 to NGN
₦--
|1 IMGX2 to UAH
₴--
|1 IMGX2 to VES
Bs--
|1 IMGX2 to PKR
Rs--
|1 IMGX2 to KZT
₸--
|1 IMGX2 to THB
฿--
|1 IMGX2 to TWD
NT$--
|1 IMGX2 to AED
د.إ--
|1 IMGX2 to CHF
Fr--
|1 IMGX2 to HKD
HK$--
|1 IMGX2 to MAD
.د.م--
|1 IMGX2 to MXN
$--