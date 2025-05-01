Infinity Rocket Price (IRT)
The live price of Infinity Rocket (IRT) today is 0.00187702 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 172.87K USD. IRT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Infinity Rocket Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Infinity Rocket price change within the day is -0.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 92.10M USD
Get real-time price updates of the IRT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IRT price information.
During today, the price change of Infinity Rocket to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Infinity Rocket to USD was $ -0.0000339738.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Infinity Rocket to USD was $ -0.0007856060.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Infinity Rocket to USD was $ -0.002341700836331426.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.32%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000339738
|-1.80%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0007856060
|-41.85%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002341700836331426
|-55.50%
Discover the latest price analysis of Infinity Rocket: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
-0.32%
-17.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Multi-purpose Launchpad Platform
