Inflation Hedging Coin Price (IHC)
The live price of Inflation Hedging Coin (IHC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. IHC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Inflation Hedging Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Inflation Hedging Coin price change within the day is +0.56%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the IHC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IHC price information.
During today, the price change of Inflation Hedging Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Inflation Hedging Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Inflation Hedging Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Inflation Hedging Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.56%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+127.86%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+109.58%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Inflation Hedging Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.85%
+0.56%
-5.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Inflation is a continuous rise in the price level. Inflation means the value of money will fall and purchase relatively fewer goods than previously. Gas prices are rising. Real estate prices are soaring. Consumer goods companies are charging more for household basics like toilet paper, peanut butter and soft drinks. All of which is resurrecting fears of an economic threat that has all but disappeared over the past generation: Runaway inflation. And truth be told, inflation is rising throughout the world, with little solutions/benefits for the everyday Joes.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 IHC to VND
₫--
|1 IHC to AUD
A$--
|1 IHC to GBP
￡--
|1 IHC to EUR
€--
|1 IHC to USD
$--
|1 IHC to MYR
RM--
|1 IHC to TRY
₺--
|1 IHC to JPY
¥--
|1 IHC to RUB
₽--
|1 IHC to INR
₹--
|1 IHC to IDR
Rp--
|1 IHC to KRW
₩--
|1 IHC to PHP
₱--
|1 IHC to EGP
￡E.--
|1 IHC to BRL
R$--
|1 IHC to CAD
C$--
|1 IHC to BDT
৳--
|1 IHC to NGN
₦--
|1 IHC to UAH
₴--
|1 IHC to VES
Bs--
|1 IHC to PKR
Rs--
|1 IHC to KZT
₸--
|1 IHC to THB
฿--
|1 IHC to TWD
NT$--
|1 IHC to AED
د.إ--
|1 IHC to CHF
Fr--
|1 IHC to HKD
HK$--
|1 IHC to MAD
.د.م--
|1 IHC to MXN
$--