Ink Price (INK)
The live price of Ink (INK) today is 0.00054836 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 254.39K USD. INK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ink Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Ink price change within the day is +5.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 463.91M USD
During today, the price change of Ink to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ink to USD was $ +0.0000556179.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ink to USD was $ -0.0000195205.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ink to USD was $ -0.0003022630447049781.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.20%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000556179
|+10.14%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000195205
|-3.55%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0003022630447049781
|-35.53%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ink: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.04%
+5.20%
+4.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ink is a decentralised solution harnessing the combined power of Consortium Blockchain, Public Blockchain and Cross-chain Interoperability for the global Creative Industry. The vision of Ink is to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchain to different use cases, to redefine roles, content and behaviours within the industry, and to build for the Creative Industry a decentralised infrastructure in which various applications can be created and correlate to each other under one highly integrated system. Based on a credible and stable public blockchain, an Intellectual Property Asset Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for content-to-liquid-asset conversion and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. Furthermore, defining and developing the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchain.
