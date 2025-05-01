Intrepid Token Price (INT)
The live price of Intrepid Token (INT) today is 4.31 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 390.39K USD. INT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Intrepid Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Intrepid Token price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 90.48K USD
Get real-time price updates of the INT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate INT price information.
During today, the price change of Intrepid Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Intrepid Token to USD was $ -0.6815696080.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Intrepid Token to USD was $ -1.1728225460.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Intrepid Token to USD was $ -6.442874194819855.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.6815696080
|-15.81%
|60 Days
|$ -1.1728225460
|-27.21%
|90 Days
|$ -6.442874194819855
|-59.91%
Discover the latest price analysis of Intrepid Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-2.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
INT is the token of Intrepidgains community DAO. The current utility will allow holders to access a proprietary application. The app operates by employing mathematical correlations, utilizing formulas such as Bayes' theorem, to analyze the relationship between a project's performance and its fundamental attributes. We collect data on a project at a specific point in time, examining how various attributes relate to its performance. The app assigns scores to projects: higher scores indicate a positive correlation with attributes historically associated with higher return on investment (ROI), while lower scores suggest a link with attributes typically leading to poor performance.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 INT to VND
₫113,417.65
|1 INT to AUD
A$6.7236
|1 INT to GBP
￡3.2325
|1 INT to EUR
€3.7928
|1 INT to USD
$4.31
|1 INT to MYR
RM18.5761
|1 INT to TRY
₺165.8488
|1 INT to JPY
¥619.5194
|1 INT to RUB
₽354.0234
|1 INT to INR
₹364.8415
|1 INT to IDR
Rp71,833.3046
|1 INT to KRW
₩6,157.1367
|1 INT to PHP
₱240.498
|1 INT to EGP
￡E.219.4221
|1 INT to BRL
R$24.4377
|1 INT to CAD
C$5.9047
|1 INT to BDT
৳523.7943
|1 INT to NGN
₦6,929.2301
|1 INT to UAH
₴178.9081
|1 INT to VES
Bs370.66
|1 INT to PKR
Rs1,211.6703
|1 INT to KZT
₸2,201.2032
|1 INT to THB
฿144.6436
|1 INT to TWD
NT$138.3079
|1 INT to AED
د.إ15.8177
|1 INT to CHF
Fr3.5342
|1 INT to HKD
HK$33.4025
|1 INT to MAD
.د.م39.9106
|1 INT to MXN
$84.5622