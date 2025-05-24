INX Token Logo

INX Token Price (INX)

USD

INX Token (INX) Live Price Chart

$0.35
$0.35$0.35
+2.90%(1D)

Price of INX Token (INX) Today

The live price of INX Token (INX) today is 0.35 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. INX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key INX Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- INX Token price change within the day is +2.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Get real-time price updates of the INX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate INX price information.

INX Token (INX) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of INX Token to USD was $ +0.01.
In the past 30 days, the price change of INX Token to USD was $ +0.0212121350.
In the past 60 days, the price change of INX Token to USD was $ +0.2947708750.
In the past 90 days, the price change of INX Token to USD was $ +0.1402974949487756.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.01+2.94%
30 Days$ +0.0212121350+6.06%
60 Days$ +0.2947708750+84.22%
90 Days$ +0.1402974949487756+66.90%

INX Token (INX) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of INX Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.33
$ 0.33$ 0.33

$ 0.35
$ 0.35$ 0.35

$ 0.83
$ 0.83$ 0.83

0.00%

+2.94%

+12.90%

INX Token (INX) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is INX Token (INX)

The first SEC-registered security token to IPO on the blockchain. The INX Token has both security and utility characteristics. As a security, token holders receive an annual 40% distribution of any positive net operating cash flow. As utility tokens will be used to pay for trading fees on the crypto trading platform. The public offering of the INX Token was registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and, in such registration, the INX Token is deemed to be an “equity security” under relevant SEC rules and regulations. The company’s Full F-1 prospectus and periodic reports are publicly available on the SEC’s system, and on the company’s website, in accordance with US federal securities laws.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

INX Token (INX) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About INX Token (INX)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

INX to Local Currencies

1 INX to VND
8,974.35
1 INX to AUD
A$0.5355
1 INX to GBP
0.2555
1 INX to EUR
0.3045
1 INX to USD
$0.35
1 INX to MYR
RM1.4805
1 INX to TRY
13.608
1 INX to JPY
¥49.8925
1 INX to RUB
27.8145
1 INX to INR
29.7745
1 INX to IDR
Rp5,645.1605
1 INX to KRW
478.142
1 INX to PHP
19.369
1 INX to EGP
￡E.17.458
1 INX to BRL
R$1.974
1 INX to CAD
C$0.4795
1 INX to BDT
42.644
1 INX to NGN
556.437
1 INX to UAH
14.532
1 INX to VES
Bs32.9
1 INX to PKR
Rs98.672
1 INX to KZT
179.025
1 INX to THB
฿11.3715
1 INX to TWD
NT$10.4895
1 INX to AED
د.إ1.2845
1 INX to CHF
Fr0.287
1 INX to HKD
HK$2.7405
1 INX to MAD
.د.م3.2165
1 INX to MXN
$6.734