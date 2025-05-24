INX Token Price (INX)
The live price of INX Token (INX) today is 0.35 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. INX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key INX Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- INX Token price change within the day is +2.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of INX Token to USD was $ +0.01.
In the past 30 days, the price change of INX Token to USD was $ +0.0212121350.
In the past 60 days, the price change of INX Token to USD was $ +0.2947708750.
In the past 90 days, the price change of INX Token to USD was $ +0.1402974949487756.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01
|+2.94%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0212121350
|+6.06%
|60 Days
|$ +0.2947708750
|+84.22%
|90 Days
|$ +0.1402974949487756
|+66.90%
Discover the latest price analysis of INX Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
+2.94%
+12.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The first SEC-registered security token to IPO on the blockchain. The INX Token has both security and utility characteristics. As a security, token holders receive an annual 40% distribution of any positive net operating cash flow. As utility tokens will be used to pay for trading fees on the crypto trading platform. The public offering of the INX Token was registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and, in such registration, the INX Token is deemed to be an “equity security” under relevant SEC rules and regulations. The company’s Full F-1 prospectus and periodic reports are publicly available on the SEC’s system, and on the company’s website, in accordance with US federal securities laws.
|1 INX to VND
₫8,974.35
|1 INX to AUD
A$0.5355
|1 INX to GBP
￡0.2555
|1 INX to EUR
€0.3045
|1 INX to USD
$0.35
|1 INX to MYR
RM1.4805
|1 INX to TRY
₺13.608
|1 INX to JPY
¥49.8925
|1 INX to RUB
₽27.8145
|1 INX to INR
₹29.7745
|1 INX to IDR
Rp5,645.1605
|1 INX to KRW
₩478.142
|1 INX to PHP
₱19.369
|1 INX to EGP
￡E.17.458
|1 INX to BRL
R$1.974
|1 INX to CAD
C$0.4795
|1 INX to BDT
৳42.644
|1 INX to NGN
₦556.437
|1 INX to UAH
₴14.532
|1 INX to VES
Bs32.9
|1 INX to PKR
Rs98.672
|1 INX to KZT
₸179.025
|1 INX to THB
฿11.3715
|1 INX to TWD
NT$10.4895
|1 INX to AED
د.إ1.2845
|1 INX to CHF
Fr0.287
|1 INX to HKD
HK$2.7405
|1 INX to MAD
.د.م3.2165
|1 INX to MXN
$6.734