Ion (ION) Live Price Chart

$93.69
$93.69$93.69
-2.40%(1D)

Price of Ion (ION) Today

The live price of Ion (ION) today is 93.69 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.00M USD. ION to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ion Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Ion price change within the day is -2.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 21.29K USD

Ion (ION) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Ion to USD was $ -2.3579819784318.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ion to USD was $ -22.4899097400.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ion to USD was $ -29.9277152460.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ion to USD was $ -121.66817962698064.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -2.3579819784318-2.45%
30 Days$ -22.4899097400-24.00%
60 Days$ -29.9277152460-31.94%
90 Days$ -121.66817962698064-56.49%

Ion (ION) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Ion: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 92.08
$ 92.08$ 92.08

$ 97.01
$ 97.01$ 97.01

$ 22,355
$ 22,355$ 22,355

+1.35%

-2.45%

-5.85%

Ion (ION) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 2.00M
$ 2.00M$ 2.00M

--
----

21.29K
21.29K 21.29K

What is Ion (ION)

Ion is a secondary native token on the Osmosis chain based on Cosmos SDK

Ion (ION) Resource

Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ion (ION)

Disclaimer

