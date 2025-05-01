Italian Coin Price (ITA)
The live price of Italian Coin (ITA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 11.77K USD. ITA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Italian Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Italian Coin price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 999.64M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ITA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ITA price information.
During today, the price change of Italian Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Italian Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Italian Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Italian Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+8.58%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-7.50%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Italian Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+2.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Italian Coin is a meme coin in the Nationfi Ecosystem about Italy, his culture and fun facts.
