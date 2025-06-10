What is Iustitia Coin (IUS)

Iustitia is the Greek goddess of justice, known in our modern world as the lady of justice. The Greek Iustitia goddess represents moral excellence as her vision was to create laws of justice made by people and followed by people. This is what inspired our Iustitia coin (IUS), a cryptocurrency that will focus on: ​-Achieving justice to our mother nature. -Massive scale of green initiatives to be executed by people. -Decentralized and can not be controlled by any bank. From here emerged the Iustitia coin (IUS), to be fair to our mother nature, that is a green coin with zero-emission, where no energy is required to mine the coin as it is 100% pre-mined through using green energy. All transactions will be verified by using insignificant power. The coin will support the green initiatives around the globe, fulfilling the impartiality in our vision. Iustitia coin (IUS) will model justice, uprightness, equity, and impartiality.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Iustitia Coin (IUS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website