What is IYKYK (IYKYK)

What is the project about? Fin's is a virtual bar at the edge of the metaverse. What started as a group chat has grown into a web3 community focused on having fun, learning from each other, and meeting new people. What makes your project unique? We're a decentralized, virtual bar that has thousands of members (and counting!) History of your project. Fin's started in September, 2022 in a single group chat. It's since grown into several twitter group chats, a discord, a telegram, and several smart contracts (erc1155 and erc20). We gamify much of what we do. What’s next for your project? We've got a generative artist releasing a collection soon, a store with merch opening soon, and some IRL events (we get together in smaller groups periodically). What can your token be used for? We're planning to use it to redeem for some generative art, merch, and other things (future mints) in our community!

IYKYK (IYKYK) Resource Official Website