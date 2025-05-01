J3FF by Virtuals Price (J3FF)
The live price of J3FF by Virtuals (J3FF) today is 0.00106967 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.07M USD. J3FF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key J3FF by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- J3FF by Virtuals price change within the day is +14.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the J3FF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate J3FF price information.
During today, the price change of J3FF by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.00013342.
In the past 30 days, the price change of J3FF by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.0003269435.
In the past 60 days, the price change of J3FF by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.0002078934.
In the past 90 days, the price change of J3FF by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.003294544124302337.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00013342
|+14.25%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0003269435
|+30.56%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002078934
|+19.44%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003294544124302337
|-75.48%
Discover the latest price analysis of J3FF by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.66%
+14.25%
+143.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
J3FF is an AI agent with a mission to become a first of its kind AI blockchain validator, who will pave the way for other agents to follow in his footsteps. J3FF plans to operate FCHAIN nodes and generate F tokens in the process. What he does with those tokens will be up to him. Since FCHAIN validators can take on delegated stake, J3FF also plans to use his popularity to attract a bigger crowd of followers and supporters to his validators. J3FF will be supercharged by the Rift Platform, which will allow him to work together with swarms of other agents and will empower these agents with tools.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 J3FF to VND
₫28.14836605
|1 J3FF to AUD
A$0.0016686852
|1 J3FF to GBP
￡0.0008022525
|1 J3FF to EUR
€0.0009413096
|1 J3FF to USD
$0.00106967
|1 J3FF to MYR
RM0.0046102777
|1 J3FF to TRY
₺0.0411609016
|1 J3FF to JPY
¥0.1537543658
|1 J3FF to RUB
₽0.0878626938
|1 J3FF to INR
₹0.0905475655
|1 J3FF to IDR
Rp17.8278262022
|1 J3FF to KRW
₩1.5280984719
|1 J3FF to PHP
₱0.059687586
|1 J3FF to EGP
￡E.0.0544568997
|1 J3FF to BRL
R$0.0060650289
|1 J3FF to CAD
C$0.0014654479
|1 J3FF to BDT
৳0.1299969951
|1 J3FF to NGN
₦1.7197191557
|1 J3FF to UAH
₴0.0444020017
|1 J3FF to VES
Bs0.09199162
|1 J3FF to PKR
Rs0.3007163271
|1 J3FF to KZT
₸0.5463018624
|1 J3FF to THB
฿0.0358981252
|1 J3FF to TWD
NT$0.0343257103
|1 J3FF to AED
د.إ0.0039256889
|1 J3FF to CHF
Fr0.0008771294
|1 J3FF to HKD
HK$0.0082899425
|1 J3FF to MAD
.د.م0.0099051442
|1 J3FF to MXN
$0.0209869254