What is Jackpot on Solana (JACKPOT)

Jackpot on Solana is a meme token originally launched on pump.fun. Specifically chosen after the original dev had sold out the supply to be revived as a statement of a new kind of token to emerge on the Solana chain, one that came back to the roots of crypto. The Jackpot Community is comprised of token holders committed to holding and selling nicely in small respectful pieces to respect each other and the chart. Additionally, the community works together to help each other and assist with small businesses. Jackpot on Solana continues to grow, adding to the utility of the token daily. 8.8% of the 1 B supply has been burned thus far. Holding the token also grants access to the discord chat room that provides access to the community with the members and resources, including a scalp bot for notifications on community requested tokens.

