Jarvis Synthetic Swiss Franc Price (JCHF)
The live price of Jarvis Synthetic Swiss Franc (JCHF) today is 0.264907 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. JCHF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Jarvis Synthetic Swiss Franc Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.41 USD
- Jarvis Synthetic Swiss Franc price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Jarvis Synthetic Swiss Franc to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jarvis Synthetic Swiss Franc to USD was $ -0.0672826428.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jarvis Synthetic Swiss Franc to USD was $ -0.0718646332.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jarvis Synthetic Swiss Franc to USD was $ -0.06060963764210065.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0672826428
|-25.39%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0718646332
|-27.12%
|90 Days
|$ -0.06060963764210065
|-18.61%
Discover the latest price analysis of Jarvis Synthetic Swiss Franc: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-5.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
jCHF is a multi-collateralized synthetic token tracking the price of Swiss Franc. It is built on the top of UMA and Chainlink.
|1 JCHF to VND
₫6,971.027705
|1 JCHF to AUD
A$0.41325492
|1 JCHF to GBP
￡0.19868025
|1 JCHF to EUR
€0.23311816
|1 JCHF to USD
$0.264907
|1 JCHF to MYR
RM1.14174917
|1 JCHF to TRY
₺10.18302508
|1 JCHF to JPY
¥38.24727266
|1 JCHF to RUB
₽21.66674353
|1 JCHF to INR
₹22.4111322
|1 JCHF to IDR
Rp4,415.11490062
|1 JCHF to KRW
₩378.43819299
|1 JCHF to PHP
₱14.78975781
|1 JCHF to EGP
￡E.13.46257374
|1 JCHF to BRL
R$1.50202269
|1 JCHF to CAD
C$0.36557166
|1 JCHF to BDT
৳32.2921633
|1 JCHF to NGN
₦425.21017291
|1 JCHF to UAH
₴11.0201312
|1 JCHF to VES
Bs22.782002
|1 JCHF to PKR
Rs74.68258144
|1 JCHF to KZT
₸136.33703662
|1 JCHF to THB
฿8.86908636
|1 JCHF to TWD
NT$8.49026935
|1 JCHF to AED
د.إ0.97220869
|1 JCHF to CHF
Fr0.21722374
|1 JCHF to HKD
HK$2.05302925
|1 JCHF to MAD
.د.م2.45303882
|1 JCHF to MXN
$5.20277348