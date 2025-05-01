Jimmy on Solana Price (JIMMY)
The live price of Jimmy on Solana (JIMMY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. JIMMY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Jimmy on Solana Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Jimmy on Solana price change within the day is -0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the JIMMY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JIMMY price information.
During today, the price change of Jimmy on Solana to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jimmy on Solana to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jimmy on Solana to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jimmy on Solana to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+11.22%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-4.05%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Jimmy on Solana: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.00%
-5.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Jimmy has big dreams of becoming a millionaire. He heard stories of people making it by buying meme coins and he was convinced that he could do the same. Jimmy had always been fascinated with internet culture and had a knack for creating viral memes. He knew that memes were all the rage these days and thought that he could create a meme that was both fun and profitable. Excited by the prospect of his newfound idea, Jimmy began working tirelessly on his meme coin. He spent countless hours researching the best blockchain technology to use and crafting the perfect marketing strategy to attract investors. He created a Twitter for his coin and began posting memes to attract attention. To his surprise, people began to take notice. As the value of Jimmy's meme coin began to skyrocket, he started getting invited to speak at Twitter spaces and even landed a few interviews on national news shows. With great success came great responsibility. Jimmy soon realized that he needed to work hard to maintain the value of his coin and protect his investors. He hired a team of developers to help him manage his coin and continued to work tirelessly to improve it.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 JIMMY to VND
₫--
|1 JIMMY to AUD
A$--
|1 JIMMY to GBP
￡--
|1 JIMMY to EUR
€--
|1 JIMMY to USD
$--
|1 JIMMY to MYR
RM--
|1 JIMMY to TRY
₺--
|1 JIMMY to JPY
¥--
|1 JIMMY to RUB
₽--
|1 JIMMY to INR
₹--
|1 JIMMY to IDR
Rp--
|1 JIMMY to KRW
₩--
|1 JIMMY to PHP
₱--
|1 JIMMY to EGP
￡E.--
|1 JIMMY to BRL
R$--
|1 JIMMY to CAD
C$--
|1 JIMMY to BDT
৳--
|1 JIMMY to NGN
₦--
|1 JIMMY to UAH
₴--
|1 JIMMY to VES
Bs--
|1 JIMMY to PKR
Rs--
|1 JIMMY to KZT
₸--
|1 JIMMY to THB
฿--
|1 JIMMY to TWD
NT$--
|1 JIMMY to AED
د.إ--
|1 JIMMY to CHF
Fr--
|1 JIMMY to HKD
HK$--
|1 JIMMY to MAD
.د.م--
|1 JIMMY to MXN
$--