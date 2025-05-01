Jump Forever Price (JUMP4EVER)
The live price of Jump Forever (JUMP4EVER) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.37K USD. JUMP4EVER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Jump Forever Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Jump Forever price change within the day is -7.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.30T USD
During today, the price change of Jump Forever to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jump Forever to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jump Forever to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jump Forever to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.18%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+2.57%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-48.85%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Jump Forever: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.77%
-7.18%
-28.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The classic jump game that has now become a blockchain game! $JUMP4EVER is a play2earn (P2E), free-to-play (F2P) and NFT game that promises endless fun and exciting rewards. With $JUMP4EVER, you can either play for free or use your NFT characters to earn even more rewards. The game's native token, $JUMP4EVER, is your ticket to enjoying a classic and addictive jump game. As a play2earn game, your in-game score is converted to $JUMP4EVER tokens, which you can use to level up your gameplay. But that's not all! $JUMP4EVER also offers in-game NFT characters that can help you increase your score and earn even more rewards. By purchasing these unique and valuable characters, you can enhance your gaming experience and earn more tokens in the process. At $JUMP4EVER, we pride ourselves on providing a fun and rewarding gaming experience for players of all levels. So whether you're a seasoned gamer or just starting, join us and experience the excitement of blockchain gaming today!
