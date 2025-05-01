JUSTICE FOR PEANUT Price (JFP)
The live price of JUSTICE FOR PEANUT (JFP) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 29.80K USD. JFP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key JUSTICE FOR PEANUT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- JUSTICE FOR PEANUT price change within the day is +3.58%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.99M USD
During today, the price change of JUSTICE FOR PEANUT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JUSTICE FOR PEANUT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JUSTICE FOR PEANUT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JUSTICE FOR PEANUT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.58%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+14.43%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-86.81%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of JUSTICE FOR PEANUT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.49%
+3.58%
-2.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Welcome to the movement of justice for pnut and Fred, the only official coin that is backed by the owner of Pnuts freedom farm. This coin is the heartbeat of Pnut's Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary, a haven for dozens of rescued horses, cats, and raccoons. It embodies founder Mark Longo's profound vision - more than a financial instrument, but a living commitment to those who cannot speak for themselves. Through this project, Fred and Peanut are raising awareness and hope, transforming each transaction into a promise of continued rescue and care. This isn't just a meme coin - it's a movement declaring that every life matters, and that rescue is an act of pure love. This isn't just a meme coin. It's a movement. It's a declaration that every life matters, that rescue is an act of love, and that together, we can create sanctuaries of hope, one rescued animal at a time.
