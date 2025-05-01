JVault Token Price (JVT)
The live price of JVault Token (JVT) today is 0.096833 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. JVT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key JVault Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- JVault Token price change within the day is -1.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of JVault Token to USD was $ -0.0012632008178444.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JVault Token to USD was $ -0.0260203052.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JVault Token to USD was $ -0.0043474434.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JVault Token to USD was $ -0.0655340650411058.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0012632008178444
|-1.28%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0260203052
|-26.87%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0043474434
|-4.48%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0655340650411058
|-40.36%
Discover the latest price analysis of JVault Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.28%
+0.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
JVault is a TON-based ecosystem for project creators and investors that includes four active products: Staking, Launchpad, Quest Bot and Locker.
