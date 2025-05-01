Kafenio Coin Price (KFN)
The live price of Kafenio Coin (KFN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.31K USD. KFN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kafenio Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Kafenio Coin price change within the day is -0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 52.32M USD
During today, the price change of Kafenio Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kafenio Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kafenio Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kafenio Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-48.97%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-75.75%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kafenio Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.00%
-35.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kafenio Coin is a PoS coin and masternode coin. PoS/Staking allows holders of KFN to earn reward coins simply by holding a number of KAFENIO coins (to stake) in their wallet, or create KFN masternode to get stable reward. Our project has developed from a project with the community until now We accept orders for making coin blockchain for anyone who wants to have their own coin with their own name! Users can pay using their KFN coins, or USDT. Coffee and friends, coffee and work, coffee and snacks, coffee to go and NOW coffee to digitally trade called KAFENIO
