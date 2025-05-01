KDR Price (KDR)
The live price of KDR (KDR) today is 0.01664067 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 251.29K USD. KDR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KDR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- KDR price change within the day is -2.83%
- It has a circulating supply of 15.10M USD
Get real-time price updates of the KDR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KDR price information.
During today, the price change of KDR to USD was $ -0.000484822395566.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KDR to USD was $ -0.0067601074.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KDR to USD was $ -0.0098020552.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KDR to USD was $ -0.04239455818345021.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000484822395566
|-2.83%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0067601074
|-40.62%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0098020552
|-58.90%
|90 Days
|$ -0.04239455818345021
|-71.81%
Discover the latest price analysis of KDR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.12%
-2.83%
-4.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kaidro: Clan Battles" offers a unique gameplay experience by seamlessly blending elements from ARPG, MOBA, and Platforming genres, emphasizing three core pillars.The customization feature empowers players to personalize Pilots, Mechs, Weapons, Mech Abilities, Spirit Guardians, and Astral Abilities. KDR, is the primary in-game currency and integrates with NFTs for asset ownership. Demand is driven by its dual functionality, creating a vibrant virtual economy. Scarcity is enhanced through limited NFT releases and fixed token supply. The Play-to-Earn model rewards users, fostering engagement and retention within the gaming community.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KDR to VND
₫437.89923105
|1 KDR to AUD
A$0.0259594452
|1 KDR to GBP
￡0.0124805025
|1 KDR to EUR
€0.0146437896
|1 KDR to USD
$0.01664067
|1 KDR to MYR
RM0.0717212877
|1 KDR to TRY
₺0.6404993883
|1 KDR to JPY
¥2.3914306857
|1 KDR to RUB
₽1.3663654137
|1 KDR to INR
₹1.4086327155
|1 KDR to IDR
Rp277.3443890622
|1 KDR to KRW
₩23.7723619419
|1 KDR to PHP
₱0.9288821994
|1 KDR to EGP
￡E.0.847010103
|1 KDR to BRL
R$0.0943525989
|1 KDR to CAD
C$0.0227977179
|1 KDR to BDT
৳2.0223406251
|1 KDR to NGN
₦26.7533715657
|1 KDR to UAH
₴0.6907542117
|1 KDR to VES
Bs1.43109762
|1 KDR to PKR
Rs4.6781915571
|1 KDR to KZT
₸8.4987229824
|1 KDR to THB
฿0.5584608852
|1 KDR to TWD
NT$0.5339991003
|1 KDR to AED
د.إ0.0610712589
|1 KDR to CHF
Fr0.0136453494
|1 KDR to HKD
HK$0.1289651925
|1 KDR to MAD
.د.م0.1540926042
|1 KDR to MXN
$0.3264899454