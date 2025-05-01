Keeta Price (KTA)
The live price of Keeta (KTA) today is 0.13037 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 52.17M USD. KTA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Keeta Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Keeta price change within the day is -2.56%
- It has a circulating supply of 400.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the KTA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KTA price information.
During today, the price change of Keeta to USD was $ -0.0034271837383552.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Keeta to USD was $ -0.0231056445.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Keeta to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Keeta to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0034271837383552
|-2.56%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0231056445
|-17.72%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Keeta: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.19%
-2.56%
-18.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Keeta is a high-performance layer-1 blockchain designed to unify transactions across different blockchains and fiat payment systems, eliminating the need for costly intermediaries, reducing fees, and enabling near-instant settlements. With 400-millisecond transaction finality and the ability to process 10 million transactions per second, Keeta sets a new industry benchmark for speed and scalability. Founded in 2022 and backed by Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google, Keeta has been engineered to meet the stringent regulatory and operational requirements of financial institutions. Its advanced on-chain compliance protocols, including KYC and AML, ensure security and regulatory adherence. Keeta’s architecture natively supports asset tokenization and digital identity, making it an ideal platform for stablecoins and real-world asset transfers. By facilitating cross-chain transactions and interoperability with existing payment systems, Keeta bridges the gap between cryptocurrencies and fiat, enabling a secure, efficient, and compliant global financial ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KTA to VND
₫3,430.68655
|1 KTA to AUD
A$0.2020735
|1 KTA to GBP
￡0.0977775
|1 KTA to EUR
€0.1147256
|1 KTA to USD
$0.13037
|1 KTA to MYR
RM0.5618947
|1 KTA to TRY
₺5.0218524
|1 KTA to JPY
¥18.6389989
|1 KTA to RUB
₽10.69034
|1 KTA to INR
₹11.0227835
|1 KTA to IDR
Rp2,172.8324642
|1 KTA to KRW
₩185.712065
|1 KTA to PHP
₱7.2707349
|1 KTA to EGP
￡E.6.6254034
|1 KTA to BRL
R$0.7391979
|1 KTA to CAD
C$0.1786069
|1 KTA to BDT
৳15.8438661
|1 KTA to NGN
₦208.9257472
|1 KTA to UAH
₴5.4116587
|1 KTA to VES
Bs11.21182
|1 KTA to PKR
Rs36.6509181
|1 KTA to KZT
₸66.5825664
|1 KTA to THB
฿4.3569654
|1 KTA to TWD
NT$4.1770548
|1 KTA to AED
د.إ0.4784579
|1 KTA to CHF
Fr0.1069034
|1 KTA to HKD
HK$1.0103675
|1 KTA to MAD
.د.م1.2072262
|1 KTA to MXN
$2.5565557