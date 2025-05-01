KHADIJA Price (KHA)
The live price of KHADIJA (KHA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.25K USD. KHA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KHADIJA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- KHADIJA price change within the day is +4.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.44M USD
Get real-time price updates of the KHA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KHA price information.
During today, the price change of KHADIJA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KHADIJA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KHADIJA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KHADIJA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+4.10%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+3.78%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-1.75%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of KHADIJA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+4.10%
+22.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The KHA Token is a unique meme coin that represents a Muslim girl and adheres to 100% halal standards, making it an ethical and community-focused cryptocurrency. It is designed to reflect and support the values of the global Muslim community, promoting principles of fairness, transparency, and halal business practices. The token aims to provide a fun yet meaningful way for users to engage with cryptocurrency, knowing that it aligns with Islamic ethical standards. Through KHA Token, the project aspires to create a space where holders can feel confident that their participation in the crypto space is aligned with their faith and values. Additionally, the token may serve as a community-building tool, where users can support halal initiatives, contribute to charitable causes, and partake in a growing ecosystem that respects Islamic principles in finance and commerce.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KHA to VND
₫--
|1 KHA to AUD
A$--
|1 KHA to GBP
￡--
|1 KHA to EUR
€--
|1 KHA to USD
$--
|1 KHA to MYR
RM--
|1 KHA to TRY
₺--
|1 KHA to JPY
¥--
|1 KHA to RUB
₽--
|1 KHA to INR
₹--
|1 KHA to IDR
Rp--
|1 KHA to KRW
₩--
|1 KHA to PHP
₱--
|1 KHA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 KHA to BRL
R$--
|1 KHA to CAD
C$--
|1 KHA to BDT
৳--
|1 KHA to NGN
₦--
|1 KHA to UAH
₴--
|1 KHA to VES
Bs--
|1 KHA to PKR
Rs--
|1 KHA to KZT
₸--
|1 KHA to THB
฿--
|1 KHA to TWD
NT$--
|1 KHA to AED
د.إ--
|1 KHA to CHF
Fr--
|1 KHA to HKD
HK$--
|1 KHA to MAD
.د.م--
|1 KHA to MXN
$--