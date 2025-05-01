King Protocol Price (KING)
The live price of King Protocol (KING) today is 564.23 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.32M USD. KING to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key King Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- King Protocol price change within the day is +0.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 11.20K USD
Get real-time price updates of the KING to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KING price information.
During today, the price change of King Protocol to USD was $ +0.352565.
In the past 30 days, the price change of King Protocol to USD was $ +9.9464157090.
In the past 60 days, the price change of King Protocol to USD was $ -219.3023209420.
In the past 90 days, the price change of King Protocol to USD was $ -1,167.0229336601897.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.352565
|+0.06%
|30 Days
|$ +9.9464157090
|+1.76%
|60 Days
|$ -219.3023209420
|-38.86%
|90 Days
|$ -1,167.0229336601897
|-67.40%
Discover the latest price analysis of King Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.30%
+0.06%
+0.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Restaking protocols can distribute rewards in any ERC-20 token. However, users typically receive fractional amounts of these rewards, making them inconvenient to claim or trade. This situation can lead to a frustrating user experience, with poor returns for restakers, low token utilization, and increased selling pressure on reward tokens. King Protocol (formerly known as LRT²) offers a solution through a unified restaking reward. KING represents a share of a vault full of restaking rewards. LRTs deposit restaking rewards into the vault and then mint and distribute KING to their restakers. This streamlined system significantly reduces transaction costs and improves the efficiency of restaking reward distribution. It is particularly beneficial for small stakers, who might otherwise find managing and trading fractional rewards challenging. For larger stakeholders, the ability to redeem or arbitrage the vault share tokens creates an active market, helping to stabilize the King token price and drive liquidity.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KING to VND
₫14,847,712.45
