The King of the Shiba Kingdom has arrived to the Binance Smart Chain to provide his subjects protection for their investments and rewards for their fealty. King Shiba banishes all reward tokens from his lands, instead providing the kingdom reflection and daily burns to give it the best chance to moon. Sell all peasant shiba and floki tokens you hold and pay tribute to the King of Shibas! The King Shiba Team has proven experience delivering safe crypto projects with the marketing connections that can rocket us to the moon. Trust is earnt through honesty and consistent performance, and we look forward to earning the community’s trust in this project.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.