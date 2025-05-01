Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins Price (ANTC)
The live price of Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins (ANTC) today is 0.00178845 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 86.05K USD. ANTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 48.11M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ANTC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ANTC price information.
During today, the price change of Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins to USD was $ -0.0000775003.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins to USD was $ -0.0000193932.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins to USD was $ -0.0003026082846418906.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000775003
|-4.33%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000193932
|-1.08%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0003026082846418906
|-14.47%
Discover the latest price analysis of Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is Kingdom of ANTs? Kingdom of ANTs (KOA) is a gamified DeFi platform, optimised for speed, flexibility, and ease-of-use. It is built on Solana, powered by yield-bearing NFTs and an integrated AI framework. Users can play and earn from various activities on KOA, besides staking $ANTC for APYs. What is Ant Coin ($ANTC)? Ant Coin ($ANTC) is KOA’s native currency, based on the SLP token standard. It’s a utility token that lets users perform a range of use-case. For example: Payments: The fees for ‘Activities’ in the Kingdom’s ecosystem are payable in $ANTC. Similarly, users can buy, sell, and transfer $ANTC like any other cryptocurrency. Staking: Users can earn staking rewards and APYs by locking $ANTC into dedicated on-chain vaults or smart contracts. Governance: After KOA’s transition to a Decentralised Autonomous Organization (DAO), $ANTC holders can participate in its distributed governance mechanism. When live, this system will use $ANTC holding as a key parameter to determine the user’s voting power. Airdrops & VIP Access: KOA’s circular economy and reward distribution mechanism will ensure consistent rewards and exclusive benefits for long-term $ANTC holders. For example, they will get priority access to future products, NFT collections, etc. What is KOA’s treasury management system? KOA has an AI-integrated treasury management system to ensure sustainable, long-term yields for users. Some of the main ways to ensure the Treasury’s sustenance and growth include: The proceeds from in-game NFT and asset sales will partially return to the Treasury. This will help create a circular economy, with a steady revenue stream. KOA will implement an algorithmic balancing system to invest a portion of the Treasury’s assets for profit generation. The portfolio will be accessible to the community via the Kingdom of ANTs website. Decisions regarding these investments will be made through community voting involving the DAO. AI plays a key role in KOA’s treasury mana
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ANTC to VND
₫47.06306175
|1 ANTC to AUD
A$0.002789982
|1 ANTC to GBP
￡0.0013413375
|1 ANTC to EUR
€0.001573836
|1 ANTC to USD
$0.00178845
|1 ANTC to MYR
RM0.0077082195
|1 ANTC to TRY
₺0.0688374405
|1 ANTC to JPY
¥0.257143341
|1 ANTC to RUB
₽0.146831745
|1 ANTC to INR
₹0.1513922925
|1 ANTC to IDR
Rp29.807488077
|1 ANTC to KRW
₩2.5549260165
|1 ANTC to PHP
₱0.099831279
|1 ANTC to EGP
￡E.0.091032105
|1 ANTC to BRL
R$0.0101405115
|1 ANTC to CAD
C$0.0024501765
|1 ANTC to BDT
৳0.2173503285
|1 ANTC to NGN
₦2.8753089495
|1 ANTC to UAH
₴0.0742385595
|1 ANTC to VES
Bs0.1538067
|1 ANTC to PKR
Rs0.5027869485
|1 ANTC to KZT
₸0.913397184
|1 ANTC to THB
฿0.060020382
|1 ANTC to TWD
NT$0.0573913605
|1 ANTC to AED
د.إ0.0065636115
|1 ANTC to CHF
Fr0.001466529
|1 ANTC to HKD
HK$0.0138604875
|1 ANTC to MAD
.د.م0.016561047
|1 ANTC to MXN
$0.035089389